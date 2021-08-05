22,337 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

