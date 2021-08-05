Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.