Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

