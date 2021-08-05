Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,244,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 980,063 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 94.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 35.5% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,720,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 450,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

