Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.60

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.60 and last traded at C$64.88, with a volume of 143160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.