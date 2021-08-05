Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.60

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.60 and last traded at C$64.88, with a volume of 143160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.80.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.
The stock has a market cap of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
