ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $778.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $778.00 and last traded at $774.93, with a volume of 15918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $769.65.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

