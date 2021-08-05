Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 158,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,222,862 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.28.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.