Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 158,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,222,862 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.