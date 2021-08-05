Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 7714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The stock has a market cap of $746.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

