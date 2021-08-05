ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $272.91

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.91 and last traded at $272.45, with a volume of 10978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CLSA downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

