Electric Co General Sells 53,720,040 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,554,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.