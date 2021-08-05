Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.49. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $11.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $416.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $6,138,092. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

