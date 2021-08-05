Piper Sandler Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.54.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

