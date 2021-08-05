Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

