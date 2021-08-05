IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,693 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.