IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.92. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

