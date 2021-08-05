Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $382.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,450,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

