Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $382.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,450,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
