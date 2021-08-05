Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $572,248.32 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

