FY2021 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.55. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in SP Plus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 49.0% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

