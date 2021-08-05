Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

