State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,894.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,807,232. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

