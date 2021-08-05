Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

