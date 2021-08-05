Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,620 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.23 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

