Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 93.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,640 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

