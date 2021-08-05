Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Veoneer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 7.4% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Veoneer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.