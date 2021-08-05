Raymond James Trims Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Target Price to $21.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of HEP opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

