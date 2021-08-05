Radix Hits Market Cap of $99.38 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $99.38 million and $1.62 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

