CROAT (CROAT) Trading Down 37% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $134,439.91 and $3.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 409.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,530,749 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

