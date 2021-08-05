Insider Selling: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Sells 61,800 Shares of Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,063.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,705,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

