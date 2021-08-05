IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 2nd, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30.

INFO stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $119.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

