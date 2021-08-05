ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $1,493,828.49 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NOW opened at $593.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 706.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

