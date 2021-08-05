Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ArcBest Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

ArcBest stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 408.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcBest by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

