NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,603.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.09.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

