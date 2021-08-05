FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.99. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,876,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

