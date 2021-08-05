Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
