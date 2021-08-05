Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $400.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS opened at $284.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $129.35 and a 12 month high of $300.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.