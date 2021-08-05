Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STLJF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

STLJF stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

