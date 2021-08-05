Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.87.

NYSE BABA opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.29. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $543.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

