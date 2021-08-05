Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at UBS Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PZZA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 199,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

