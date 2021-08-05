Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.62. Vonovia has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $38.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonovia (VONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.