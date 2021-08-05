Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

