Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Reduced by Analyst

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CERC stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

