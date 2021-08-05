TheStreet Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “C”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,624,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 757,126 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 694,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 1,249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 277,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 256,701 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

