Cubiex (CBIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $978.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $308,895.20 and $978.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00102380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00145622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,099.90 or 1.00268351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.40 or 0.00861637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

