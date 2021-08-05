Basid Coin (BASID) Hits Market Cap of $75.76 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.76 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00922753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 760,578,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

