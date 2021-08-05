Polis Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $777,428.61 and $4.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007292 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015812 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.01162755 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

