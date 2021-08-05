Millennium Management LLC Sells 111,788 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,788 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Movado Group worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Movado Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,287,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Movado Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $705.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.