Millennium Management LLC Sells 262,762 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,577 shares of company stock worth $7,247,279 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PHR opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.