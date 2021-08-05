Millennium Management LLC Buys 93,787 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Perion Network worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PERI opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

