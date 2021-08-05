Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $103.18

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.18, but opened at $99.77. Cimpress shares last traded at $100.08, with a volume of 116 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.
About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.