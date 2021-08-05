Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $103.18

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.18, but opened at $99.77. Cimpress shares last traded at $100.08, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $236,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after buying an additional 97,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

