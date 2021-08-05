Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

